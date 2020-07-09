All apartments in Bowie
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

15612 EVERGLADE LANE

15612 Everglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15612 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
pool
Nestled behind Bowie Town Center, you'll find this light-filled, 3rd floor spacious gem. Dual master bedrooms are fitted with ample closet space and private baths. Unit perks include granite countertops in the kitchen, stacked washer/dryer, and comfortable space for entertaining. Community features ample parking, swimming pool, playground and walking trails. Water & trash are included in the rent; tenant pays electricity (BGE) & gas (Washington Gas). No pets. Brand new vinyl flooring installed May 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15612 EVERGLADE LANE have any available units?
15612 EVERGLADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15612 EVERGLADE LANE have?
Some of 15612 EVERGLADE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15612 EVERGLADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15612 EVERGLADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15612 EVERGLADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15612 EVERGLADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15612 EVERGLADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15612 EVERGLADE LANE offers parking.
Does 15612 EVERGLADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15612 EVERGLADE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15612 EVERGLADE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15612 EVERGLADE LANE has a pool.
Does 15612 EVERGLADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15612 EVERGLADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15612 EVERGLADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15612 EVERGLADE LANE has units with dishwashers.

