15612 EVERGLADE LANE

Amenities
Nestled behind Bowie Town Center, you'll find this light-filled, 3rd floor spacious gem. Dual master bedrooms are fitted with ample closet space and private baths. Unit perks include granite countertops in the kitchen, stacked washer/dryer, and comfortable space for entertaining. Community features ample parking, swimming pool, playground and walking trails. Water & trash are included in the rent; tenant pays electricity (BGE) & gas (Washington Gas). No pets. Brand new vinyl flooring installed May 2020!