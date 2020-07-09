15612 EVERGLADE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking playground pool

Nestled behind Bowie Town Center, you'll find this light-filled, 3rd floor spacious gem. Dual master bedrooms are fitted with ample closet space and private baths. Unit perks include granite countertops in the kitchen, stacked washer/dryer, and comfortable space for entertaining. Community features ample parking, swimming pool, playground and walking trails. Water & trash are included in the rent; tenant pays electricity (BGE) & gas (Washington Gas). No pets. Brand new vinyl flooring installed May 2020!