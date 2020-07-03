12505 QUIVERBROOK (BASEMENT APARTMENT) COURT

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION!!!***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED***IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!! You Don't Want To Miss Out On Seeing This Newly Renovated BASEMENT Apartment!!!It's Fully Equipped With All The Bells & Whistles to include: Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile Floors In Bathroom, Huge Walk-In Closet, & Full Size Stackable Washer/Dryer. The Home Backs To Trees, With Quick Access To The Beltway, METRO, Shopping, And Restaurants. To Access The Basement From The Front Of The House Look To Your Right Then Walk Towards The Basement. Please Remove Shoes.