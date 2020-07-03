All apartments in Bowie
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM

12505 QUIVERBROOK (BASEMENT APARTMENT) COURT

12505 Quiverbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

12505 Quiverbrook Court, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCTION!!!***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED***IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!! You Don't Want To Miss Out On Seeing This Newly Renovated BASEMENT Apartment!!!It's Fully Equipped With All The Bells & Whistles to include: Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile Floors In Bathroom, Huge Walk-In Closet, & Full Size Stackable Washer/Dryer. The Home Backs To Trees, With Quick Access To The Beltway, METRO, Shopping, And Restaurants. To Access The Basement From The Front Of The House Look To Your Right Then Walk Towards The Basement. Please Remove Shoes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

