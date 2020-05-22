Cozy, comfortable and priced just right. Well cared for unit and just Adorable. Close to shopping, transportation and everywhere. ll utilities included except electric. Close to DC and minutes to Maryland University.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5213 NEWTON STREET have any available units?
5213 NEWTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bladensburg, MD.
Is 5213 NEWTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5213 NEWTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.