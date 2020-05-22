All apartments in Bladensburg
Bladensburg, MD
5213 NEWTON STREET
5213 NEWTON STREET

5213 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5213 Newton Street, Bladensburg, MD 20710

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy, comfortable and priced just right. Well cared for unit and just Adorable. Close to shopping, transportation and everywhere. ll utilities included except electric. Close to DC and minutes to Maryland University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 NEWTON STREET have any available units?
5213 NEWTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bladensburg, MD.
Is 5213 NEWTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5213 NEWTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 NEWTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5213 NEWTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bladensburg.
Does 5213 NEWTON STREET offer parking?
No, 5213 NEWTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5213 NEWTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 NEWTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 NEWTON STREET have a pool?
No, 5213 NEWTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5213 NEWTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 5213 NEWTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 NEWTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 NEWTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 NEWTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 NEWTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
