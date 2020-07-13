/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:09 PM
366 Apartments for rent in Bladensburg, MD with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,438
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Results within 1 mile of Bladensburg
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
East Riverdale
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Results within 5 miles of Bladensburg
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
21 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
60 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,930
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
62 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,584
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
39 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
28 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
11 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
71 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Similar Pages
Bladensburg 1 BedroomsBladensburg 2 BedroomsBladensburg Apartments with BalconyBladensburg Apartments with Move-in Specials
Bladensburg Apartments with ParkingBladensburg Apartments with PoolBladensburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MD