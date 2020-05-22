Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home. At Capital View, "live the good life" and leave the maintenance to us.