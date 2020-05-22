All apartments in Bladensburg
Bladensburg, MD
Capital View
Capital View

4205 58th Avenue · (833) 214-4922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD 20710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4313-12 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 4307-07 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capital View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home. At Capital View, "live the good life" and leave the maintenance to us.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capital View have any available units?
Capital View has 2 units available starting at $1,378 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Capital View have?
Some of Capital View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capital View currently offering any rent specials?
Capital View is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Capital View pet-friendly?
Yes, Capital View is pet friendly.
Does Capital View offer parking?
Yes, Capital View offers parking.
Does Capital View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capital View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capital View have a pool?
Yes, Capital View has a pool.
Does Capital View have accessible units?
No, Capital View does not have accessible units.
Does Capital View have units with dishwashers?
No, Capital View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Capital View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Capital View has units with air conditioning.
