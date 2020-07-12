Apartment List
225 Apartments for rent in Bladensburg, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bladensburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,438
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Results within 1 mile of Bladensburg
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1140 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
639 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
East Riverdale
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
6 Units Available
Riverdale Park
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5638 46TH PLACE
5638 46th Place, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1396 sqft
Beautiful three level townhouse located in the heart of the Hyattsville Arts District. Lower level features a 2 car tandem garage. Community courtyard views can be found from the living room and hardwood floors are laid throughout the main level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6024 67th Place
6024 67th Place, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2228 sqft
Single family home located in East Pines area of Riverdale, MD. 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with hard wood in Den, living-room, dinning-room, new carpet throughout bedrooms. Master located on first level with off-suite bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Bladensburg
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
31 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
108 Units Available
Eckington
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,720
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
56 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
57 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
38 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
61 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
City Guide for Bladensburg, MD

Bladensburg, Maryland, was the location of an infamous duel in 1820. Stephen Decatur, a Navy hero from the Revolutionary War, was challenged to a duel by Commodore James Barron because of comments Decatur made about him. Decatur was fatally wounded when a ball from Barron's pistol lodged into his side. Upon his death, Decatur forgave his opponent and declared that it had been an honorable duel.

Bladensburg was named for Thomas Bladen, who served as the governor of Maryland from 1742 until 1747. The area served as a seaport for the movement of tobacco between states during the colonial period. One of its most notable moments was the Battle of Bladensburg, which took place during the War of 1812. Historians say it is the only battle where a sitting president rode into the middle of the fighting. Can you imagine the President of the United States going into battle? We would never see that happening today, except maybe in a blockbuster movie. America eventually lost the battle, resulting in British troops making their way into Washington, D.C., and burning parts of it to the ground. The 20th century brought a population boom, with new houses and infrastructure to go with it. The first subdivisions were established in 1914 and 1917. The town is approximately 10 square miles, with a population of about 9,100 residents. Will you be working in D.C.? The town is located 8.6 miles from the nation's capital. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bladensburg, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bladensburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

