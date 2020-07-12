225 Apartments for rent in Bladensburg, MD with parking
Bladensburg, Maryland, was the location of an infamous duel in 1820. Stephen Decatur, a Navy hero from the Revolutionary War, was challenged to a duel by Commodore James Barron because of comments Decatur made about him. Decatur was fatally wounded when a ball from Barron's pistol lodged into his side. Upon his death, Decatur forgave his opponent and declared that it had been an honorable duel.
Bladensburg was named for Thomas Bladen, who served as the governor of Maryland from 1742 until 1747. The area served as a seaport for the movement of tobacco between states during the colonial period. One of its most notable moments was the Battle of Bladensburg, which took place during the War of 1812. Historians say it is the only battle where a sitting president rode into the middle of the fighting. Can you imagine the President of the United States going into battle? We would never see that happening today, except maybe in a blockbuster movie. America eventually lost the battle, resulting in British troops making their way into Washington, D.C., and burning parts of it to the ground. The 20th century brought a population boom, with new houses and infrastructure to go with it. The first subdivisions were established in 1914 and 1917. The town is approximately 10 square miles, with a population of about 9,100 residents. Will you be working in D.C.? The town is located 8.6 miles from the nation's capital. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bladensburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.