Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

8302 Woodmont Avenue #404

8302 Woodmont Avenue · (240) 702-2600
Location

8302 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Pristine 2BD/2BA - NEW CONSTRUCTION - in Bethesda w/TWO parking spaces - Gorgeous new construction in Stonehall Condominium in downtown Bethesda. Prestigious and finely appointed unit with hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, gas cooking, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, sweeping balcony, city views and so much more. Community includes rooftop terrace with garden, upscale club room, fitness center, concierge and on-site manager. Two garage parking spots included in rent. Steps from NIH, Water Reed, two metro stations in addition to numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment.

(RLNE5619472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 have any available units?
8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 have?
Some of 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 pet-friendly?
No, 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 offer parking?
Yes, 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 does offer parking.
Does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 have a pool?
No, 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 does not have a pool.
Does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 have accessible units?
No, 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 Woodmont Avenue #404 does not have units with air conditioning.
