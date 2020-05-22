8302 Woodmont Avenue #404

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking garage new construction

Pristine 2BD/2BA - NEW CONSTRUCTION - in Bethesda w/TWO parking spaces - Gorgeous new construction in Stonehall Condominium in downtown Bethesda. Prestigious and finely appointed unit with hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, gas cooking, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, sweeping balcony, city views and so much more. Community includes rooftop terrace with garden, upscale club room, fitness center, concierge and on-site manager. Two garage parking spots included in rent. Steps from NIH, Water Reed, two metro stations in addition to numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment.



(RLNE5619472)