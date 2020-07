8020 PARK LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY!!! BEAUTIFUL & CHARMING COLONIAL IN BATTERY PARK. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 4 LEVEL HOME WITH GARAGE PARKING, SIZABLE YARD, REAR DECK & GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. MAIN LEVEL OFFERS BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, OFFICE/DEN, SEPARATE DIDNG ROOM, KITCHEN AND BRIGHT FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS ON UPPER LEVEL INCLUDING MASTER SUITE WITH GENEROUS WALK-IN CLOSET AND LARGE BATHROOM WITH SHOWER, TUB & DUAL VANITY. 2ND UPPER LEVEL LOFT - PERFECT FOR EXTRA BEDROOM OR PLAYROOM. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 4TH BATH, REC ROOM AND BONUS ROOM/BEDROOM. ALL THIS JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM WOODMONT TRIANGLE, DOWNTOWN BETHESDA, METRO, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT & MORE!!!