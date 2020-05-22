7002 BROXBURN DRIVE

Amenities

Renovated, spacious contemporary in prized area w/ large wooded lots. (3 updated baths, fresh paint - pics 2 follow) Summer shade/winter sun with lg windows, glass doors, 2 lg screened porches, lawn, back patio. Wood floors, Garage+Driveway, Open/Flow. See school dist! Pets friendly but case x case. 1st floor is Main Entry plus garage, first bed/bath, family room opening to screened porch one, plus laundry and storage. Second level has living dining and kitchen all leading to the back patio, large screened porch 2 here for spring/fall dining and tricycle races... Two additional beds with hall tub/shower, Master with private bath. Community pool to join. Improvements to baths & kit floor going on plus fresh paint. Great Location - close to River Road, MacArthur Blvd, 495 Beltway, Clara Barton pkwy, minutes to downtown Bethesda. Usually under 30 minute to the heart of Downtown DC. 3 airports in less than an hour drives. Ride on bus to METRO. Access to trials, Glen Echo Park, canal park and trails. 4 Restaurants, gas station, Food Co-op, Pizza place, Sushi take out, 2 Post offices and more close by on MacArthur. You can see the school bus from the living room or upstairs porch. Really a must see.