All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
7002 BROXBURN DRIVE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:28 AM

7002 BROXBURN DRIVE

7002 Broxburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7002 Broxburn Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated, spacious contemporary in prized area w/ large wooded lots. (3 updated baths, fresh paint - pics 2 follow) Summer shade/winter sun with lg windows, glass doors, 2 lg screened porches, lawn, back patio. Wood floors, Garage+Driveway, Open/Flow. See school dist! Pets friendly but case x case. 1st floor is Main Entry plus garage, first bed/bath, family room opening to screened porch one, plus laundry and storage. Second level has living dining and kitchen all leading to the back patio, large screened porch 2 here for spring/fall dining and tricycle races... Two additional beds with hall tub/shower, Master with private bath. Community pool to join. Improvements to baths & kit floor going on plus fresh paint. Great Location - close to River Road, MacArthur Blvd, 495 Beltway, Clara Barton pkwy, minutes to downtown Bethesda. Usually under 30 minute to the heart of Downtown DC. 3 airports in less than an hour drives. Ride on bus to METRO. Access to trials, Glen Echo Park, canal park and trails. 4 Restaurants, gas station, Food Co-op, Pizza place, Sushi take out, 2 Post offices and more close by on MacArthur. You can see the school bus from the living room or upstairs porch. Really a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE have any available units?
7002 BROXBURN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE have?
Some of 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7002 BROXBURN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7002 BROXBURN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University