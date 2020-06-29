All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated November 16 2019

6401 Crane Terrace

6401 Crane Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Crane Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
6401 Crane Terrace Available 11/21/19 Beautiful 4 BR/3BA home in Whitman District - Beautiful 4 level split home in the Whitman District

Main level has a large living room, separate dining room, kitchen with a lovely breakfast area. Split level down has a family room with a fireplace that exits to a large covered sun-room that backs to a slate patio. There is a bedroom and full bathroom in this level perfect for visiting guests. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom and 2 other bedrooms that share another full bathroom.

This home sits in a corner lot and has an attached garage, a fully enclosed backyard.

(RLNE3403112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

