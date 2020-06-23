All apartments in Bethesda
5636 Bradley Blvd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5636 Bradley Blvd

5636 Bradley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5636 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extraordinary, Close In Bethesda Home! - Welcome to your extraordinary, close in Bethesda home! This sun drenched home is perfect for an active family, with tons of open spaces, multiple decks and patios, a huge, level 1/3 acre fenced in yard!

The first floor has an open floor plan, complete with living room, dining room, family room, and gourmet kitchen.

Upstairs you'll find 4 large bedrooms (including a gorgeous master suite with it's own private balcony) and 3 full bathrooms. The laundry is also conveniently located on this level.

Travel up another level to find an amazing and open finished 3rd floor (with an incredible view of the backyard and neighborhood).

The lower level boasts another bedroom, full bathroom, and a large rec room that leads out to the patio and expansive fenced in yard.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Available 5/1/2020
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Pets are considered on a case by case basis
Smoking is prohibited

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rental' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4532155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Bradley Blvd have any available units?
5636 Bradley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 5636 Bradley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Bradley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Bradley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 Bradley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5636 Bradley Blvd offer parking?
No, 5636 Bradley Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5636 Bradley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Bradley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Bradley Blvd have a pool?
No, 5636 Bradley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Bradley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5636 Bradley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Bradley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5636 Bradley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5636 Bradley Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5636 Bradley Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
