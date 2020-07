Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Bethesda, on a quiet cul-de-sac. This lovely colonial home features 3 larger bedrooms upstairs, a walk-out basement, and hardwood floors. The large basement provides plenty of room for a rec area with sliding doors that open to a fully fenced patio. Within walking distance to Maplewood Park and Metro in a wonderful, convenient neighborhood. I invite you to see the 3D Video tour on the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZWLzWYSjtdH&mls=1