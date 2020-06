Amenities

The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.



Floorplan| Spruce - Prices start at $2276.00 monthly



Each Unit Features:

Washer and dryer

Plush wall-to-wall carpeting

Self-cleaning oven

Frost-free refrigerator with ice maker

Microwave oven, dishwasher, and disposal

Floor-to-ceiling window

Cable T.V. connections

Custom-fitted mini-blinds

Individually controlled heating and central air conditioning



Community Amenities

Indoor pool

Spectacular fitness center with state-of-the-art weight training and cardio equipment

Fireside lounge

24-hr concierge

Private shuttle to the Friendship Heights Metro