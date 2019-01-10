All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

5103 WESTBARD AVE #7

5103 Westbard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
FURNISHED!!! FURNISHED!!!!!! -SHORT-TERM LEASE 6 MONTHS -12 MONTHS OR 24 MONTHS FOR AN ADDITIONAL $300UNFURNISHED!!!!! 24 MONTHS/ MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE!!! CAREFREE LIVING OR BEAUTIFUL INVESTMENT PROPERTY AS WELL - Must see! Absolutely stunning- this is the home you've been waiting for! Imagine arriving home each day to this expansive oasis, offering gorgeous hardwood flooring, a galley kitchen with granite counters that highlight the rich cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Updated half bath, crown molding and that's just the first floor! Offering an expansive master bedroom with crown molding, an exquisite bathroom en suite. Hall bathroom and generous 2 other bedrooms, one of which has a walk in closet! Owner pays electricity & cable/internet for an additional $400/month. this townhome is settled in the beautiful community of the Westbard Mews, backing to the Capital Crescent Trail, and is near/minutes to DC, Virginia, 495 & 270, and Westbard shopping center. 4 bedrooms, 3 & half baths. Gracious entry foyer, large living room with tall windows, separate dining room, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, wet bar, central vacuum on each floor, private patio. Crown molding, wainscoting, refinished hardwoods throughout. Open floor plan in lower level, 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath, & laundry room, great entertaining space, large family room with wood burning fireplace exiting to a private patio. Hardwood floors on 3 levels, attic storage. Easy living, exterior -grass, gutters, bush and outside repairs maintained by owners association. Mature landscaping. Near shopping, restaurants,PLEASE PARK ON RESERVED SPOTS #2 & #31 when showing. Two VISITOR spots at the end of the parking lot. Must see!" Steps to Ride-On Routes 23 & 29 stops are steps from the property. Metro Bus on Massachusetts Ave. Minutes to Friendship Heights Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 have any available units?
5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 have?
Some of 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 currently offering any rent specials?
5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 pet-friendly?
No, 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 offer parking?
Yes, 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 offers parking.
Does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 have a pool?
No, 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 does not have a pool.
Does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 have accessible units?
No, 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 WESTBARD AVE #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
