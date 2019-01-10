5103 WESTBARD AVE #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

FURNISHED!!! FURNISHED!!!!!! -SHORT-TERM LEASE 6 MONTHS -12 MONTHS OR 24 MONTHS FOR AN ADDITIONAL $300UNFURNISHED!!!!! 24 MONTHS/ MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE!!! CAREFREE LIVING OR BEAUTIFUL INVESTMENT PROPERTY AS WELL - Must see! Absolutely stunning- this is the home you've been waiting for! Imagine arriving home each day to this expansive oasis, offering gorgeous hardwood flooring, a galley kitchen with granite counters that highlight the rich cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Updated half bath, crown molding and that's just the first floor! Offering an expansive master bedroom with crown molding, an exquisite bathroom en suite. Hall bathroom and generous 2 other bedrooms, one of which has a walk in closet! Owner pays electricity & cable/internet for an additional $400/month. this townhome is settled in the beautiful community of the Westbard Mews, backing to the Capital Crescent Trail, and is near/minutes to DC, Virginia, 495 & 270, and Westbard shopping center. 4 bedrooms, 3 & half baths. Gracious entry foyer, large living room with tall windows, separate dining room, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, wet bar, central vacuum on each floor, private patio. Crown molding, wainscoting, refinished hardwoods throughout. Open floor plan in lower level, 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath, & laundry room, great entertaining space, large family room with wood burning fireplace exiting to a private patio. Hardwood floors on 3 levels, attic storage. Easy living, exterior -grass, gutters, bush and outside repairs maintained by owners association. Mature landscaping. Near shopping, restaurants,PLEASE PARK ON RESERVED SPOTS #2 & #31 when showing. Two VISITOR spots at the end of the parking lot. Must see!" Steps to Ride-On Routes 23 & 29 stops are steps from the property. Metro Bus on Massachusetts Ave. Minutes to Friendship Heights Metro.