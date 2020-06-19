5000 BATTERY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Urban luxury in the heart of Bethesda! Spacious 2BR/1.5BA condo with updated master bathroom and laundry. Features include modern kitchen with ample counter space and breakfast bar with separate dining area. Large living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and walkout to generous sized balcony. Impressive master suite with stunning master bathroom featuring huge walk-in frameless glass shower, new tile, lighting and fixtures. New front loading stackable washer and dryer. Convenient second bedroom and powder room. Walk to Metro, shops, restaurants, NIH, Walter Reed Medical Center and free Ride-On bus. Water, sewer and one assigned parking space and storage unit included with rent.