Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

5000 BATTERY LANE

5000 Battery Lane
Location

5000 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Urban luxury in the heart of Bethesda! Spacious 2BR/1.5BA condo with updated master bathroom and laundry. Features include modern kitchen with ample counter space and breakfast bar with separate dining area. Large living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and walkout to generous sized balcony. Impressive master suite with stunning master bathroom featuring huge walk-in frameless glass shower, new tile, lighting and fixtures. New front loading stackable washer and dryer. Convenient second bedroom and powder room. Walk to Metro, shops, restaurants, NIH, Walter Reed Medical Center and free Ride-On bus. Water, sewer and one assigned parking space and storage unit included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 BATTERY LANE have any available units?
5000 BATTERY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5000 BATTERY LANE have?
Some of 5000 BATTERY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 BATTERY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5000 BATTERY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 BATTERY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5000 BATTERY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5000 BATTERY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5000 BATTERY LANE offers parking.
Does 5000 BATTERY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 BATTERY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 BATTERY LANE have a pool?
No, 5000 BATTERY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5000 BATTERY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5000 BATTERY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 BATTERY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 BATTERY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 BATTERY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 BATTERY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

