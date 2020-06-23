4914 CRESCENT ST

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1 full bath brick Colonial on tree lined street. Newly finished hardwod floors. Brand new 500 s.f. cedar deck on double lot with fenced backyard.Central air conditioning, bay window in living room, newly painted interior. Separate dining room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. House is surrounded by large oak trees, plenty of shade when sitting out on the deck and very quiet.Walk to Friendship Heights Metro (red line) and all shops and Whole Foods and fitness club at Mazza Galleria.Also very convenient to Beltway or drive downtown. Available February 6th. Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit.