1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510
1170 Old Georgetown Road
No Longer Available
Location
1170 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4486608)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 have any available units?
1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethesda, MD
.
Is 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethesda
.
Does 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 offer parking?
No, 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 have a pool?
No, 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 have accessible units?
No, 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Old Georgetown rd unit 1510 does not have units with air conditioning.
