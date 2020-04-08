3534 Powder Mill Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo- Beltsville, MD - This Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom condo in Beltsville is a can't miss! Both bedrooms offer spacious walk in closets with full bathrooms attached. Plus an open living room with cathedral ceiling, wood fireplace and new laminate flooring! This unit is located steps away from High Point High School and minutes from I-95, I-495 and 29. With plenty of shopping and restaurant choices near by.



Call to schedule your showing today!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*No Pets



