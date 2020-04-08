All apartments in Beltsville
3534 Powder Mill Rd

3534 Powder Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3534 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo- Beltsville, MD - This Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom condo in Beltsville is a can't miss! Both bedrooms offer spacious walk in closets with full bathrooms attached. Plus an open living room with cathedral ceiling, wood fireplace and new laminate flooring! This unit is located steps away from High Point High School and minutes from I-95, I-495 and 29. With plenty of shopping and restaurant choices near by.

Call to schedule your showing today!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*No Pets

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Powder Mill Rd have any available units?
3534 Powder Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 3534 Powder Mill Rd have?
Some of 3534 Powder Mill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Powder Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Powder Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Powder Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3534 Powder Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 3534 Powder Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 3534 Powder Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3534 Powder Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 Powder Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Powder Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 3534 Powder Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Powder Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3534 Powder Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Powder Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 Powder Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3534 Powder Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3534 Powder Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
