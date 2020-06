Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious Colonial with family right off of kitchen and deck, hardwood floors, living dining combo, master suite has 2 walk in closets with 2 additional bedroom on the upper level. Finished basement with full bath, family room, exercise room and craft room. Close to METRO and major employment, shopping and entertainment.