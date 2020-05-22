11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Motivated Landlord.... Great Rental Listing REDUCED $1600 Includes Rent and ALL UTILITIES! The home features New Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Two Spacious Bedrooms, REMODELED One and a Half Baths, Large Living Room and Separate Dining Room. Washer and Dryer inside unit and a patio for your Spring and Summer Cookout! YOU WILL LOVE THIS UNIT VERY SPACIOUS....IMPORTANT COVID-19 NOTICE: Seller and listing agent request that all agents and buyers wear booties or remove shoes and not enter with bare feet, wear disinfected gloves and disinfect as they go through home. Do not use ANY of the bathrooms. Do not enter the property if either you or your buyers are experiencing any cold/flu like symptoms or have been exposed to anyone who has or has been tested for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.