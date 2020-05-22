All apartments in Beltsville
11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD
11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD

11318 Cherry Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11318 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Motivated Landlord.... Great Rental Listing REDUCED $1600 Includes Rent and ALL UTILITIES! The home features New Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Two Spacious Bedrooms, REMODELED One and a Half Baths, Large Living Room and Separate Dining Room. Washer and Dryer inside unit and a patio for your Spring and Summer Cookout! YOU WILL LOVE THIS UNIT VERY SPACIOUS....IMPORTANT COVID-19 NOTICE: Seller and listing agent request that all agents and buyers wear booties or remove shoes and not enter with bare feet, wear disinfected gloves and disinfect as they go through home. Do not use ANY of the bathrooms. Do not enter the property if either you or your buyers are experiencing any cold/flu like symptoms or have been exposed to anyone who has or has been tested for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD have any available units?
11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD have?
Some of 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11318 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

