Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool tennis court extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

One of the most convenient communities around! Spacious One bedroom Apartment w/huge walk-in closet, separate dining area and balcony, One designated parking is included in the rent. Close to public transportation and major roadways and shoppings, 495 and 95, Inter County Connection, Univ. of Md, Ft. Meade, NASA, USDA, FDA and other Federal agencies. Complemented by tennis courts and Olympic size pool.- All utilities are included! Additional storage space.