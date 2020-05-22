All apartments in Beltsville
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM

11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD

11214 Cherry Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11214 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Must See this Beautifully Renovated Condo with Updates Galore. The home features Wood Floors, Two Spacious Bedrooms, Huge Closets, One Remodeled Bathroom, Remodeled Kitchen, Washer and Dryer, Balcony, Assigned Parking, and Community Pool. Freshly Painted, New HVAC, New Granite Counter top, New Dishwasher. Minutes from Giant, I-95, Rt-29, and Convenient to College Park or Greenbelt Metro. Public Transportation is Available. This Meticulously Well Maintained Unit will not Last Long. Schedule your Private Tour Today! The Very Friendly Listing Agent will be Happy to Assist! Parking Space #200. Condo Fee, Water, and Gas are included in the Rent! Tenants Responsible for Monthly Rent and Electric! What a DEAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD have any available units?
11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD have?
Some of 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD has units with air conditioning.

