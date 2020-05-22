11214 CHERRY HILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Must See this Beautifully Renovated Condo with Updates Galore. The home features Wood Floors, Two Spacious Bedrooms, Huge Closets, One Remodeled Bathroom, Remodeled Kitchen, Washer and Dryer, Balcony, Assigned Parking, and Community Pool. Freshly Painted, New HVAC, New Granite Counter top, New Dishwasher. Minutes from Giant, I-95, Rt-29, and Convenient to College Park or Greenbelt Metro. Public Transportation is Available. This Meticulously Well Maintained Unit will not Last Long. Schedule your Private Tour Today! The Very Friendly Listing Agent will be Happy to Assist! Parking Space #200. Condo Fee, Water, and Gas are included in the Rent! Tenants Responsible for Monthly Rent and Electric! What a DEAL!