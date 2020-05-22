All apartments in Beltsville
Find more places like 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beltsville, MD
/
11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE

11138 Cherryvale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beltsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11138 Cherryvale Terrace, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Away from the business, yet close to it all! Enjoy the best of both worlds in this spacious end unit townhouse. Mins from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and Metro transportation. Step outside to walking path, mature landscaping and community amenities. Parking is private and boasts the two largest assigned spaces in the community. Notable neighbors include IKEA; University of Maryland; AMC Theater. A quick drive or ride leads to Costco and other shopping opportunities. If you enjoy a home that is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, yet provides quick access to everything you need, then look no further! Link for application available through listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE have any available units?
11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE have?
Some of 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11138 CHERRYVALE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd
Beltsville, MD 20705
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave
Beltsville, MD 20705

Similar Pages

Beltsville 1 BedroomsBeltsville 2 Bedrooms
Beltsville Apartments with BalconyBeltsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beltsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College