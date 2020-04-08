10905 Bornedale Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table bbq/grill internet access

Available immediately

Fully furnished unit in an independent house

Private entrance/exit with security cameras installed

One Bedroom with queen size bed and closet space

Private/Independent Bathroom

Kitchen with fridge, microwave, toaster, oven, washer dryer no stove allowed; use of slow-cooker, counter-top induction cooker can be allowed

Pool table, fireplace, dining table, work desk, reading chairs, couch, coffee table, TV stand, reading chair, lamps provided.

Outdoor seating, picnic bench with grill.

3 miles from FDA, 5 miles from UMD, 1.2 miles from Army Lab. Center, 3.5 miles from NARA, College park.

Very close to I-95, 495, Route 1, Route 29

Additional guestroom available for occasional use

Perfect for a single person or a couple; background check/verification will be done.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4979285)