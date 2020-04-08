All apartments in Beltsville
10905 Bornedale Dr

10905 Bornedale Drive
Location

10905 Bornedale Drive, Beltsville, MD 20783

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Available immediately
Fully furnished unit in an independent house
Private entrance/exit with security cameras installed
One Bedroom with queen size bed and closet space
Private/Independent Bathroom
Kitchen with fridge, microwave, toaster, oven, washer dryer no stove allowed; use of slow-cooker, counter-top induction cooker can be allowed
Pool table, fireplace, dining table, work desk, reading chairs, couch, coffee table, TV stand, reading chair, lamps provided.
Outdoor seating, picnic bench with grill.
3 miles from FDA, 5 miles from UMD, 1.2 miles from Army Lab. Center, 3.5 miles from NARA, College park.
Very close to I-95, 495, Route 1, Route 29
Additional guestroom available for occasional use
Perfect for a single person or a couple; background check/verification will be done.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4979285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 Bornedale Dr have any available units?
10905 Bornedale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 10905 Bornedale Dr have?
Some of 10905 Bornedale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 Bornedale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10905 Bornedale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 Bornedale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10905 Bornedale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 10905 Bornedale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10905 Bornedale Dr offers parking.
Does 10905 Bornedale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10905 Bornedale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 Bornedale Dr have a pool?
No, 10905 Bornedale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10905 Bornedale Dr have accessible units?
No, 10905 Bornedale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 Bornedale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 Bornedale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 Bornedale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10905 Bornedale Dr has units with air conditioning.
