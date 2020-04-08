10905 Bornedale Dr

Amenities
Available immediately
Fully furnished unit in an independent house
Private entrance/exit with security cameras installed
One Bedroom with queen size bed and closet space
Private/Independent Bathroom
Kitchen with fridge, microwave, toaster, oven, washer dryer no stove allowed; use of slow-cooker, counter-top induction cooker can be allowed
Pool table, fireplace, dining table, work desk, reading chairs, couch, coffee table, TV stand, reading chair, lamps provided.
Outdoor seating, picnic bench with grill.
3 miles from FDA, 5 miles from UMD, 1.2 miles from Army Lab. Center, 3.5 miles from NARA, College park.
Very close to I-95, 495, Route 1, Route 29
Additional guestroom available for occasional use
Perfect for a single person or a couple; background check/verification will be done.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4979285)