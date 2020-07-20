All apartments in Bel Air South
931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE
931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE

931 Whispering Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

931 Whispering Ridge Lane, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE EOG TH BACKS TO MD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB! OVER 3000 SQFT. NEW KITCHEN FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED 6/20. NO SMOKING AVAIL 7-1-19. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS - Diana Realty LEASE & APPLICATION. $50.00 PER PERSON APP FEE. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTAINING GARDENS. PETS APPROVED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH $350 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have any available units?
931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
