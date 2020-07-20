931 WHISPERING RIDGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE EOG TH BACKS TO MD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB! OVER 3000 SQFT. NEW KITCHEN FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED 6/20. NO SMOKING AVAIL 7-1-19. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS - Diana Realty LEASE & APPLICATION. $50.00 PER PERSON APP FEE. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTAINING GARDENS. PETS APPROVED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH $350 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE.