931 Whispering Ridge Lane, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
HUGE EOG TH BACKS TO MD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB! OVER 3000 SQFT. NEW KITCHEN FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED 6/20. NO SMOKING AVAIL 7-1-19. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS - Diana Realty LEASE & APPLICATION. $50.00 PER PERSON APP FEE. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTAINING GARDENS. PETS APPROVED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH $350 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
