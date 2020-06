Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated, spacious town home conveniently located in Bel Air. Two LARGE bedrooms w/ plenty of closet space. Newly remodeled bathrooms! Home freshly painted throughout w/ brand new carpet. Large, sunny eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Walk out, finished basement with powder room & family room area. Sliders to cute deck for relaxing. Large laundry/storage area. Available immediately- pets welcome on a case by case basis! Must use application attached to listing.