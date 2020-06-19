All apartments in Bel Air South
718 Shallow Ridge Court

Location

718 Shallow Ridge Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2406 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey. Additional half bath on the main floor. Open kitchen concept with kitchen island, modern appliances, and custom cabinetry. COMING SOON - BRAND NEW granite countertop and NEW FLOORING added this month. The dining area leads to roomy deck with wooded view. 2nd Floor- Huge Master Suite complete with vaulted ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Sitting Area. The master bath has a double vanity, corner jetted-tub, and separate shower. There are two additional sun-filled bedrooms with great closet space. The third floor features a private loft, large enough for personal office or exercise area. The lower level is perfect for a in-law suite, A separate bonus room with gorgeous custom shelving. Laundry room with ample storage, and kitchenette. Theres plenty of space for a family room which leads to walkout patio! Close to shopping, fine dining and I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Shallow Ridge Court have any available units?
718 Shallow Ridge Court has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Shallow Ridge Court have?
Some of 718 Shallow Ridge Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Shallow Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
718 Shallow Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Shallow Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Shallow Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 718 Shallow Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 718 Shallow Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 718 Shallow Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Shallow Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Shallow Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 718 Shallow Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 718 Shallow Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 718 Shallow Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Shallow Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Shallow Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Shallow Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Shallow Ridge Court has units with air conditioning.
