718 Shallow Ridge Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool

Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey. Additional half bath on the main floor. Open kitchen concept with kitchen island, modern appliances, and custom cabinetry. COMING SOON - BRAND NEW granite countertop and NEW FLOORING added this month. The dining area leads to roomy deck with wooded view. 2nd Floor- Huge Master Suite complete with vaulted ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Sitting Area. The master bath has a double vanity, corner jetted-tub, and separate shower. There are two additional sun-filled bedrooms with great closet space. The third floor features a private loft, large enough for personal office or exercise area. The lower level is perfect for a in-law suite, A separate bonus room with gorgeous custom shelving. Laundry room with ample storage, and kitchenette. Theres plenty of space for a family room which leads to walkout patio! Close to shopping, fine dining and I-95