Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace ice maker

Brick front Townhome in Abingdon with 2 master bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and a third full bath with jacuzzi in basement. Family room off kitchen with fireplace and french doors out to deck in rear. Kitchen is fully equipped with double sink, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, smooth top range, and side by side refrigerator with ice through the door. Close to shopping, library, and woods in back.