Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
581 KIRKCALDY WAY
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

581 KIRKCALDY WAY

581 Kirkcaldy Way · No Longer Available
Location

581 Kirkcaldy Way, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Monmouth Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The search is over... Welcome home to this beautiful end of group corner lot town home. Upon entry, you'll fall in love with the gleaming hardwood floors and open concept kitchen, living and dining room area. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upstairs, you'll find two nice size bedrooms and a large master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. The basement is partially finished with a bedroom, full bath and large rec room. The rec room has a projector screen which is great for entertaining! Stairs lead from the basement to the backyard which is fully fenced. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY have any available units?
581 KIRKCALDY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY have?
Some of 581 KIRKCALDY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 KIRKCALDY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
581 KIRKCALDY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 KIRKCALDY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 KIRKCALDY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY offer parking?
No, 581 KIRKCALDY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 581 KIRKCALDY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY have a pool?
No, 581 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY have accessible units?
No, 581 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 581 KIRKCALDY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 581 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
