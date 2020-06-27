581 KIRKCALDY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The search is over... Welcome home to this beautiful end of group corner lot town home. Upon entry, you'll fall in love with the gleaming hardwood floors and open concept kitchen, living and dining room area. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upstairs, you'll find two nice size bedrooms and a large master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. The basement is partially finished with a bedroom, full bath and large rec room. The rec room has a projector screen which is great for entertaining! Stairs lead from the basement to the backyard which is fully fenced. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.