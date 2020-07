Amenities

Beautiful, large town home in sought after Monmouth Meadows for RENT! Home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths with a powder room on first floor. Entry floor open and airy with 9 ft ceilings. Spacious eat-in kitchen with new granite counters and back splash. Sunny breakfast room opens to brand new trex deck! Finished walk out basement with laundry area and FULL bath. RENT INCLUDES ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE & EXERCISE ROOM! Close to 95 and plenty of shopping!!