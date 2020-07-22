All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 526 LOTHIAN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
526 LOTHIAN WAY
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

526 LOTHIAN WAY

526 Lothian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

526 Lothian Way, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Oversized End Unit Townhome in Monmouth Meadows. Lovely open floor plan with 3 Finished Levels with 3 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. Loads of upgrades, luxury island kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Second Floor has 3 Nice Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Laundry. Lower Level has an open Recreation Room, Full Bath plus an extra room with glass doors, possible use as 4th bedroom. Great Location. Available May 1, possibly sooner. Pets case by case under 35#.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 LOTHIAN WAY have any available units?
526 LOTHIAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 526 LOTHIAN WAY have?
Some of 526 LOTHIAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 LOTHIAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
526 LOTHIAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 LOTHIAN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 LOTHIAN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 526 LOTHIAN WAY offer parking?
No, 526 LOTHIAN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 526 LOTHIAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 LOTHIAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 LOTHIAN WAY have a pool?
No, 526 LOTHIAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 526 LOTHIAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 526 LOTHIAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 526 LOTHIAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 LOTHIAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 LOTHIAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 LOTHIAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBel Air South 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD
Middle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College