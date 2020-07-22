526 LOTHIAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Oversized End Unit Townhome in Monmouth Meadows. Lovely open floor plan with 3 Finished Levels with 3 Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. Loads of upgrades, luxury island kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and hardwood floors. Second Floor has 3 Nice Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Laundry. Lower Level has an open Recreation Room, Full Bath plus an extra room with glass doors, possible use as 4th bedroom. Great Location. Available May 1, possibly sooner. Pets case by case under 35#.