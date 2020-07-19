503 WINTER SPAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

BRAND NEW GLASS AND SEALS IN WINDOWS! Sought after Country Walk cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan with two-storey foyer, living and dining rooms with plenty of natural light. The recent updates include: new carpet and paint, new kitchen vinyl tile floor, new SS dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, brand new HVAC and Furnace, Hot Water Heater 1 year old. Beautiful 3" cherry hardwoods in dining and living rooms, Wood Burning Fireplace in the step down family room. Composite easy maintenance deck off the kitchen overlooking large yard. Main level laundry room and powder room with new floors. Upper Level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, all bedrooms have wood laminate floors, master bathroom has new vinyl tile floor. Lower Level offers an office/extra bedroom with a closet, brand new carpet and paint and a full bathroom. Ground level walk out and plenty of storage. Roof was replaced several years ago. Great location, walking distance to Harford Glenn, minutes from I-95, shopping and entertainment.