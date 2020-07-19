All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

503 WINTER SPAN COURT

503 Winter Span Court · No Longer Available
Location

503 Winter Span Court, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BRAND NEW GLASS AND SEALS IN WINDOWS! Sought after Country Walk cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan with two-storey foyer, living and dining rooms with plenty of natural light. The recent updates include: new carpet and paint, new kitchen vinyl tile floor, new SS dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, brand new HVAC and Furnace, Hot Water Heater 1 year old. Beautiful 3" cherry hardwoods in dining and living rooms, Wood Burning Fireplace in the step down family room. Composite easy maintenance deck off the kitchen overlooking large yard. Main level laundry room and powder room with new floors. Upper Level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, all bedrooms have wood laminate floors, master bathroom has new vinyl tile floor. Lower Level offers an office/extra bedroom with a closet, brand new carpet and paint and a full bathroom. Ground level walk out and plenty of storage. Roof was replaced several years ago. Great location, walking distance to Harford Glenn, minutes from I-95, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT have any available units?
503 WINTER SPAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT have?
Some of 503 WINTER SPAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 WINTER SPAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
503 WINTER SPAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 WINTER SPAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 503 WINTER SPAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 503 WINTER SPAN COURT offers parking.
Does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 WINTER SPAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT have a pool?
No, 503 WINTER SPAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 503 WINTER SPAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 WINTER SPAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 WINTER SPAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 WINTER SPAN COURT has units with air conditioning.
