Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
443 DARBY LANE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM
443 DARBY LANE
443 Darby Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
443 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice open home ready to rent. Large eat in kitchen, large living room and dining room, master bedroom has full bath and double closets. Bathrooms on every level. Nicely finished basement!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 443 DARBY LANE have any available units?
443 DARBY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bel Air South, MD
.
What amenities does 443 DARBY LANE have?
Some of 443 DARBY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 443 DARBY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
443 DARBY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 DARBY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 443 DARBY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bel Air South
.
Does 443 DARBY LANE offer parking?
No, 443 DARBY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 443 DARBY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 DARBY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 DARBY LANE have a pool?
No, 443 DARBY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 443 DARBY LANE have accessible units?
No, 443 DARBY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 443 DARBY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 DARBY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 DARBY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 DARBY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
