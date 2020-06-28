ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT! THIS THREE BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOUSE IS READY TO BE CALLED HOME! ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE -- MASTER BEDROOM WITH DUAL ENTRY BATH -- UPDATED KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPLIANCES -- LL FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND DEN -- FENCED REAR YARD WITH A DECK -- THIS IS A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3431 TREE FROG COURT have any available units?
3431 TREE FROG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3431 TREE FROG COURT have?
Some of 3431 TREE FROG COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 TREE FROG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3431 TREE FROG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.