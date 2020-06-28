3431 TREE FROG COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace

ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT! THIS THREE BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOUSE IS READY TO BE CALLED HOME! ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE -- MASTER BEDROOM WITH DUAL ENTRY BATH -- UPDATED KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPLIANCES -- LL FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND DEN -- FENCED REAR YARD WITH A DECK -- THIS IS A MUST SEE!