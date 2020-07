Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Come see this very desirable 1200 sqft 3 bedroom, top floor contemporary unit with vaulted ceiling. Chair molding, tiled bathroom floors and laminate wood floors Secluded balcony overlooked lovely treed setting. NO PETS! NO VOUCHERS at this time. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas, $100 repair deductible, and $40 application fee per adult