3204 ROCK CREEK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT THROUGH 4/30! May rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bedrooms and 2 FULL and 1 half baths!! Sunken living room with wood burning fireplace. A large deck ready for you to enjoy. This home is SUPER close to Hwy 95. Get fast access to Baltimore. Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.