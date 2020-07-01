All apartments in Bel Air South
3204 ROCK CREEK COURT

3204 Rock Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Rock Creek Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT THROUGH 4/30! May rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bedrooms and 2 FULL and 1 half baths!! Sunken living room with wood burning fireplace. A large deck ready for you to enjoy. This home is SUPER close to Hwy 95. Get fast access to Baltimore. Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT have any available units?
3204 ROCK CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT have?
Some of 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3204 ROCK CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT offer parking?
No, 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT have a pool?
No, 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 ROCK CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

