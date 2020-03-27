All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated March 3 2020

318 ALTHEA COURT

318 Althea Court · No Longer Available
Location

318 Althea Court, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This 4-level-townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms is fully painted and remodeled lately. Its finished living area is about 1,800 sq ft. There is a loft with about 200+ sq ft living area on the top level of the house. Mater bedroom has a cathedral ceiling. New carpets cover all top level bedrooms and living areas. New waterproof floors are used to cover kitchen and 3 bathrooms. New stainless steel range, dish washer and refrigerator are equipped in the new kitchen. Main level has a bright living room, powder room, and open to the deck. Walk out basement is open to a new patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 ALTHEA COURT have any available units?
318 ALTHEA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 318 ALTHEA COURT have?
Some of 318 ALTHEA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 ALTHEA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
318 ALTHEA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 ALTHEA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 318 ALTHEA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 318 ALTHEA COURT offer parking?
No, 318 ALTHEA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 318 ALTHEA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 ALTHEA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 ALTHEA COURT have a pool?
No, 318 ALTHEA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 318 ALTHEA COURT have accessible units?
No, 318 ALTHEA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 318 ALTHEA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 ALTHEA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 ALTHEA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 ALTHEA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
