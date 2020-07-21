3144 TIPTON WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE PRICE DROP! COME SEE TODAY! 3 bedrooms. 2.5 full bath home. Finished lower level! Wood laminate floors. Fenced rear yard. Deck. Cement patio. Ready to move in. Apply soon as this won't last. Pets OK case by case. Show and rent today!