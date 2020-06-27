All apartments in Bel Air South
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
311 Plumtree Road
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:19 PM

311 Plumtree Road

311 Plumtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

311 Plumtree Road, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Top to bottom renovation in 2007 with 2000 square feet of finished living space! This home is in excellent move-in condition! You'll love the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first level lead to 3 bedrooms and a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Glass sliders lead to rear wooden patio and a large flat, shaded rear yard. Downstairs, enjoy the fully finished basement, second full bath and laundry room with brand new LG front load washer and dryer. On almost a half acre, call this quiet home yours today! Application requirements include Credit Score of 630 & up, total household income of $70,000 & up, no current BKs, tax liens and no history of eviction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Plumtree Road have any available units?
311 Plumtree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 311 Plumtree Road have?
Some of 311 Plumtree Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Plumtree Road currently offering any rent specials?
311 Plumtree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Plumtree Road pet-friendly?
No, 311 Plumtree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 311 Plumtree Road offer parking?
No, 311 Plumtree Road does not offer parking.
Does 311 Plumtree Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Plumtree Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Plumtree Road have a pool?
No, 311 Plumtree Road does not have a pool.
Does 311 Plumtree Road have accessible units?
No, 311 Plumtree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Plumtree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Plumtree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Plumtree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Plumtree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
