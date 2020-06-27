311 Plumtree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Top to bottom renovation in 2007 with 2000 square feet of finished living space! This home is in excellent move-in condition! You'll love the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first level lead to 3 bedrooms and a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Glass sliders lead to rear wooden patio and a large flat, shaded rear yard. Downstairs, enjoy the fully finished basement, second full bath and laundry room with brand new LG front load washer and dryer. On almost a half acre, call this quiet home yours today! Application requirements include Credit Score of 630 & up, total household income of $70,000 & up, no current BKs, tax liens and no history of eviction.