3102 LAUREL VIEW DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath RANCHER style home for rent in desired Box Hill South community. Main level has 3 bedrooms, a living room, a separate dining space AND an eat in kitchen! Eat in kitchen has access to the screened in portion of the deck. Cathedral ceilings throughout the main level add to the open feel of the home. Master bedroom has a private full bath AND private access to the screened in porch! Lower level offers a huge carpeted family room complete with a gas fireplace. Lower level also offers a private office are AND your 4th bedroom. You'll love entertaining on your screened in porch, deck and patio! Lower level is WALK OUT LEVEL and leads right to the wood patio. Large rear yard has a fenced in portion perfect for a pet area. Come see today!