Located on quiet, quaint street, this 3bed/1.5bath townhouse offers almost 1500 square feet of living space on three levels. New flooring on first level and completely upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and new cabinets with trendy hardware. Fenced in yard. Close to Wegman's shopping center and easy access to I-95. Pets welcome with $250 deposit. Call Tony at 443-286-6958.