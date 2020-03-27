All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

2965 GALLOWAY PLACE

2965 Galloway Place · No Longer Available
Location

2965 Galloway Place, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE have any available units?
2965 GALLOWAY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE have?
Some of 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2965 GALLOWAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE offer parking?
No, 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE have a pool?
No, 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2965 GALLOWAY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
