2927 LOMOND PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful 24 foot wide 1-car garage townhouse in Monmouth Meadows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. 9' ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Carpet in the finished basement family room and on the upper floor. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and the laundry is located upstairs. Close to I95 and a short walk to the library, community playground, and Harford Glen Nature Preserve. Don't forget to click on the virtual tour button to see all the pictures and 3D matterport virtual tour. Owner will consider small dog under 25 lbs.