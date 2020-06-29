All apartments in Bel Air South
2927 LOMOND PLACE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

2927 LOMOND PLACE

2927 Lomond Place · No Longer Available
Location

2927 Lomond Place, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 24 foot wide 1-car garage townhouse in Monmouth Meadows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. 9' ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Carpet in the finished basement family room and on the upper floor. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and the laundry is located upstairs. Close to I95 and a short walk to the library, community playground, and Harford Glen Nature Preserve. Don't forget to click on the virtual tour button to see all the pictures and 3D matterport virtual tour. Owner will consider small dog under 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 LOMOND PLACE have any available units?
2927 LOMOND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2927 LOMOND PLACE have?
Some of 2927 LOMOND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 LOMOND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2927 LOMOND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 LOMOND PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2927 LOMOND PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2927 LOMOND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2927 LOMOND PLACE offers parking.
Does 2927 LOMOND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2927 LOMOND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 LOMOND PLACE have a pool?
No, 2927 LOMOND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2927 LOMOND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2927 LOMOND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 LOMOND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2927 LOMOND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2927 LOMOND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2927 LOMOND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

