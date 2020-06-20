Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Constant Friendship! - This property offers a large living room with hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen, finished basement, full size washer and dryer, fenced in back yard, deck and much much more. Minutes to APG, Shopping, I-95, and Downtown Bel Air. School zone: Abingdon elementary, Edgewood Middle and High School. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Sorry vouchers are not accepted.



(RLNE5805877)