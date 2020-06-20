All apartments in Bel Air South
236 High Meadow Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

236 High Meadow Terrace

236 High Meadow Terrace · (410) 273-9585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 236 High Meadow Terrace · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Constant Friendship! - This property offers a large living room with hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen, finished basement, full size washer and dryer, fenced in back yard, deck and much much more. Minutes to APG, Shopping, I-95, and Downtown Bel Air. School zone: Abingdon elementary, Edgewood Middle and High School. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Sorry vouchers are not accepted.

(RLNE5805877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 High Meadow Terrace have any available units?
236 High Meadow Terrace has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 236 High Meadow Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
236 High Meadow Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 High Meadow Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 236 High Meadow Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 236 High Meadow Terrace offer parking?
No, 236 High Meadow Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 236 High Meadow Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 High Meadow Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 High Meadow Terrace have a pool?
No, 236 High Meadow Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 236 High Meadow Terrace have accessible units?
No, 236 High Meadow Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 236 High Meadow Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 High Meadow Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 High Meadow Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 High Meadow Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
