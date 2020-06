Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking guest parking

Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy)

3.) Nice laminate hardwood floors throughout

4.) Open and spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space

5.) Washer/dryer combo included

6.) Dishwasher included

7.) Central air and heat!

8.) Nice large deck with stairs leading down to the back yard

9.) 2 assigned parking spots! Guest parking available



This house is in good condition and ready to go! Will not last long. More pictures and application available online at:



https://www.mhpropertymgmt.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



