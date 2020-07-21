2118 Kyle Green Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2B/3.5B Townhome 2118 Kyle Green Rd - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome located in Abingdon, MD. Features large living room and bedrooms a finished basement with a washer/dryer and full bathroom. Located in a very accessible area on a quiet, residential street. The backyard provides the perfect space for a patio. This house will go fast at this price!



Parking: Street

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 443-979-8872

Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE5080452)