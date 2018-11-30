1510 MURRAY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Fountain Glen! Main level features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, separate dining room with sliding doors to deck, and spacious living room. Upper level includes master bedroom with bump out and master bath, and two additional spacious bedrooms. Finished lower level provides plenty of extra living space. Plenty of storage. Sliding doors to level back yard. Laundry in lower level. New flooring in all bathrooms. Plenty of parking. Pets Case-by-Case basis. $45.00 Application fee per adult. Application is in Documents.