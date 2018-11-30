All apartments in Bel Air South
1510 MURRAY PLACE

1510 Murray Place · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Murray Place, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Fountain Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Fountain Glen! Main level features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, separate dining room with sliding doors to deck, and spacious living room. Upper level includes master bedroom with bump out and master bath, and two additional spacious bedrooms. Finished lower level provides plenty of extra living space. Plenty of storage. Sliding doors to level back yard. Laundry in lower level. New flooring in all bathrooms. Plenty of parking. Pets Case-by-Case basis. $45.00 Application fee per adult. Application is in Documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 MURRAY PLACE have any available units?
1510 MURRAY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 1510 MURRAY PLACE have?
Some of 1510 MURRAY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 MURRAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1510 MURRAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 MURRAY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 MURRAY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1510 MURRAY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1510 MURRAY PLACE offers parking.
Does 1510 MURRAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 MURRAY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 MURRAY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1510 MURRAY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1510 MURRAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1510 MURRAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 MURRAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 MURRAY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 MURRAY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 MURRAY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

