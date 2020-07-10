All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

132 East Lynbrook Pl

132 South Lynbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

132 South Lynbrook Road, Bel Air South, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da44b5d026 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home for rent. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Granite counters. Freshly painted. Master bath. Large unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Large front and back yard. Attached carport. A must see!! Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 East Lynbrook Pl have any available units?
132 East Lynbrook Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 132 East Lynbrook Pl have?
Some of 132 East Lynbrook Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 East Lynbrook Pl currently offering any rent specials?
132 East Lynbrook Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 East Lynbrook Pl pet-friendly?
No, 132 East Lynbrook Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 132 East Lynbrook Pl offer parking?
Yes, 132 East Lynbrook Pl offers parking.
Does 132 East Lynbrook Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 East Lynbrook Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 East Lynbrook Pl have a pool?
No, 132 East Lynbrook Pl does not have a pool.
Does 132 East Lynbrook Pl have accessible units?
No, 132 East Lynbrook Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 132 East Lynbrook Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 East Lynbrook Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 East Lynbrook Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 East Lynbrook Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

