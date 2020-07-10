132 East Lynbrook Pl

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da44b5d026 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home for rent. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Granite counters. Freshly painted. Master bath. Large unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Large front and back yard. Attached carport. A must see!! Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
