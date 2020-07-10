132 East Lynbrook Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da44b5d026 ----

Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home for rent. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Granite counters. Freshly painted. Master bath. Large unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Large front and back yard. Attached carport. A must see!! Available now.