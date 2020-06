Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room to your open concept kitchen with an island, this home is an entertainer's paradise. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom as well as a fully equipped master suite! Downstairs offers a recently renovated basement with a wet bar and a full bath for guests! This property has a huge fenced in backyard and a party deck to enjoy the scenery! This home also offers a two car garage and a driveway for extra parking!



Pets welcome with an additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or Text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



