Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO RENT THIS HOME THAT SHOWS LIKE A NEW HOUSE! MAIN LEVEL HAS ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND GRANITE COUNTERS, LIVINGROOM AND SLIDERS TO DECK. UPPER LEVEL OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 PRIVATE, FULL BATHROOMS, & WASHER/DRYER. LOWER LEVEL HAS 3rd BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, OR CAN BE USED AS FAMILY ROOM, REAR EXIT TO BACKYARD, & GARAGE.